Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Vacuums Garage Gym In Skimpy Surprise

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Chest With Massive Kitchen Mood

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea Clocks 1 Million Views With Braless Boxing Session

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Gets Impatient In Shredded Daisy Dukes

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Hornets For 'Massive Trade Package'

Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to ref's call
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to be one of the most coveted players on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Timberwolves may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Towns this summer, but with the team heading into another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season most people are expecting the former No. 1 pick to follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Minnesota.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Towns to their roster.

Potential Blockbuster That Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Hornets

Karl-Anthony Towns going up against Jonas Valanciunas
Gettyimages | Hannah Foslien

One of the teams that may consider going all-in for Towns in the 2021 offseason is the Charlotte Hornets. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World included Towns on the list of dream trade targets for the Hornets this summer. To convince the Timberwolves to send Towns to Charlotte, Tran said that the Hornets should be prepared to offer them a "massive trade package."

In the proposed trade scenario, the Hornets would be sending a package that includes PJ Washington, Miles Bridges, Malik Monk, Jalen McDaniels, a future first-round pick, and a future second-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns Solves Hornets' Major Frontcourt Problem

Towns would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Hornets. His arrival in Charlotte this summer would provide them with an instant and long-term solution to their problem at the starting center position. Towns would bring a significant improvement to the Hornets' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 25-year-old center is averaging 24.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Karl-Anthony Towns Could Turn Hornets Into A Legitimate Threat In The East

Towns wouldn't immediately make the Hornets an instant favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, if they succeed to acquire Towns, the future would definitely be brighter for the Hornets. By adding KAT, they wouldn't just address their need for a starting-caliber center, but they would also be adding an All-Star that fits the timeline of their core of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Devonte' Graham.

If Towns, Ball, Rozier, and Graham grow together and build chemistry, it would only be a matter of time before the Hornets start competing for the NBA championship title.

Why The Timberwolves Would Make The Trade

The proposed trade scenario would only make a lot of sense for the Timberwolves if KAT is no longer interested in staying in Minnesota. By sending him to the Hornets, the Timberwolves would be receiving the assets that they need to jumpstart a full-scale rebuild in the post-Towns era.

"If the Timberwolves are trading Towns, then they are likely rebuilding, hence the package consisting of mostly young players and draft picks," Tran wrote. "This would provide them with a decent number of players they could try and develop, and draft picks are always welcome in a rebuild."

Latest Headlines

Carrie Underwood Stretches Rippling Body With Exciting Announcement

April 22, 2021

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Target DeMar DeRozan & Kyle Lowry In 2021 Free Agency, Per 'Bleacher Report'

April 22, 2021

Kelly Ripa's Leather Skirt 'Live' Dancing Is Fire

April 21, 2021

US Postal Service Is Secretly Spying On Americans' Social Media, Report Says

April 21, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Gets Impatient In Shredded Daisy Dukes

April 21, 2021

Sommer Ray Shows Off Unisex Style For 48-Hour Beach Flash

April 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.