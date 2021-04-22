NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Hornets For 'Massive Trade Package'

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to be one of the most coveted players on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Timberwolves may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Towns this summer, but with the team heading into another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season most people are expecting the former No. 1 pick to follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Minnesota.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Towns to their roster.