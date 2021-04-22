Trending Stories
Carrie Underwood Stretches Rippling Body With Exciting Announcement

Carrie Underwood close up
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood is bending every which way and showing off both her steely strength and her flexibility. The 38-year-old country superstar, now basically a fitness equivalent, has been busy promoting her 2020-launched Fit52 app. Based on a deck of 52 cards and representing each week of the year, the app accompanies the "Southbound" singer's Find Your Path diet and exercise book. On Wednesday night, Fit52 updated its Instagram, and it was big stretch, big muscles from the girl who now designs best-selling gym wear.

Always Time To Workout

Scroll for the photo, one that comes as Carrie appears in workout mode both for her app and her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie clothing line. The photo showed the famous blonde flaunting her famous muscles while stretched out on an indoor yoga mat and wearing matte gray leggings, a super-clingy and muscle-flaunting white tank top, plus stylish sneakers with pops of pink.

Carrie, who folded one leg, twisted her back, and highlighted insanely-scultped shoulders and biceps, smiled confidently and made sure those hamstrings pulled.

See The Photo Below!

A caption from Fit52 shouted out its rising fanbase - while CALIA boasts over half a million Instagram followers, the army is a little more modest on newer account Fit52, with over 70,000 subscribed.

"NEW: Our biggest and best app update yet!
We’ve been ✨stretching✨ behind the scenes and we’re SO excited to say: IT. IS. HERE!," the brand wrote, adding:

"This new update features all this and more:
• 13-Card Draw for quick sweats
• New exercises
• View exercise previews in advance 
• New music options and sharing frames
• Annnnnnnnd RECIPES!"

Instagram Distracted

Carrie, last year making news precisely for seeing her super-innovative in-closet laundry machines distracting fans as she posed in a herringbone bikini, is now sparking a little 2.0. Fans seem way more taken by the mom of two's stylish workout gear.

"But your kicks!!! I need those!!" one user replied. "Love the shoes! Where can I find them??!" echoed the thought. Carrie tends to wear her own brand on her IG, although high prices have seen the singer under fire. More photos below.

Fitness 'A True Passion'

Speaking last year as her app launched, Carrie revealed just how much the workouts mean to her.

“Fitness is a true passion for me,” she said in a statement. “The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help in working out."

"We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it.”

