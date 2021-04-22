Carrie Underwood Stretches Rippling Body With Exciting Announcement

Carrie Underwood is bending every which way and showing off both her steely strength and her flexibility. The 38-year-old country superstar, now basically a fitness equivalent, has been busy promoting her 2020-launched Fit52 app. Based on a deck of 52 cards and representing each week of the year, the app accompanies the "Southbound" singer's Find Your Path diet and exercise book. On Wednesday night, Fit52 updated its Instagram, and it was big stretch, big muscles from the girl who now designs best-selling gym wear.