With the improvements shown by their young core in the 2020-21 NBA season, the New York Knicks are expected to make major moves that could speed up their timeline this summer. The Knicks don't only have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal, but they also have enough salary cap space to chase a big name in free agency.

Compared to the previous years, the Knicks are currently viewed as an attractive destination for incoming free agent superstars.