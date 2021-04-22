Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Vacuums Garage Gym In Skimpy Surprise

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea Clocks 1 Million Views With Braless Boxing Session

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Chest With Massive Kitchen Mood

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Suffers Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction On Beach

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Target DeMar DeRozan & Kyle Lowry In 2021 Free Agency, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan having conversation
Gettyimages | Jason Miller
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Miami Heat entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title. However, with the current talents on their roster, most people don't see them on the same level as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

If they suffer an early playoff exit this season, the Heat are expected to become more aggressive in upgrading their roster around their superstar duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Kyle Lowry & DeMar DeRozan As Potential Free Agency Targets For Heat

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan doing a secret handshake
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created an updated list of free agents every NBA team should pursue this summer. For the Heat, Swartz suggested that they should go after Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and San Antonio Spurs small forward DeMar DeRozan in the 2021 free agency. With Lowry and DeRozan's relationship, it wouldn't be surprising if they both decide to reunite in the upcoming offseason. However, to make it happen in South Beach, Lowry and DeRozan would be needing to take a major pay cut in their next contracts.

Heat Could Resume Pursuit Of Kyle Lowry

The Heat may really end up targeting Lowry in the 2021 free agency. Before the 2021 trade deadline, the Heat were among the teams that expressed a strong interest in acquiring Lowry from the Raptors. However, the Heat decided against pulling the trigger on the deal after the Raptors placed an unreasonable asking price for the soon-to-be free agent guard.

By waiting for the 2021 offseason to chase him again, the Heat would no longer be required to give up valuable assets to add Lowry to their roster.

DeMar DeRozan Gives Heat Another Reliable Scorer On The Wing

Meanwhile, DeRozan would also be an intriguing target for the Heat. He would give them another prolific scorer, a recent playmaker, and rebounder. This season, he's averaging 21.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, Swartz believes that DeRozan would be a perfect fit alongside Butler on the wing.

"DeRozan is another interesting option. He's an excellent playmaker and scorer who would fit in perfectly on the wing with Jimmy Butler and brings 58 playoff starts worth of experience."

Heat Could Form Fearsome Foursome Next Season

The successful acquisition of Lowry and DeRozan in the 2021 free agency is indeed capable of changing the Heat's fate in the 2021-22 NBA season. Bringing those two stars to South Beach is expected to bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor and give them two veterans who are battle-tested in the playoffs.

It would still take time for DeRozan and Lowry to familiarize themselves with Coach Erik Spoelstra's system. However, once DeRozan, Lowry, Butler, and Adebayo build the perfect chemistry, the Heat could form a fearsome foursome that is capable of beating the Nets, Bucks, and the Sixers in a best-of-seven series.

Latest Headlines

Kelly Ripa's Leather Skirt 'Live' Dancing Is Fire

April 21, 2021

US Postal Service Is Secretly Spying On Americans' Social Media, Report Says

April 21, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Gets Impatient In Shredded Daisy Dukes

April 21, 2021

Sommer Ray Shows Off Unisex Style For 48-Hour Beach Flash

April 21, 2021

Chris Christie Is 'Seriously Considering' A 2024 Presidential Run, Report Says

April 21, 2021

Cornel West Says Joe Biden Has 'Blood On His Hands'

April 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.