NBA Rumors: Heat Could Target DeMar DeRozan & Kyle Lowry In 2021 Free Agency, Per 'Bleacher Report'

The Miami Heat entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title. However, with the current talents on their roster, most people don't see them on the same level as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

If they suffer an early playoff exit this season, the Heat are expected to become more aggressive in upgrading their roster around their superstar duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.