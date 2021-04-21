Kelly Ripa's Leather Skirt 'Live' Dancing Is Fire

Kelly Ripa doing the boogie in her leather skirt is totally worth a peek. The 50-year-old talk show queen, this year referring to being a "dancer" in a leggy throwback, just proved that the name is fitting, with footage on Live! With Kelly and Ryan seeing the pint-sized blonde shaking her stuff and managing not to mess up her impossibly-stylish look. Kelly, joined by 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest and new announcer Deja Vu in footage shared to the talk show's Instagram, was all moves, and fans are all for it.