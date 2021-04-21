Gymnast Nastia Liukin Gets Impatient In Shredded Daisy Dukes

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is itching for the clock to hurry up while flaunting her super-fit and lean body in stylish Daisy Dukes. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist and fashion queen, known for her love of Burberry and Chanel, today updated for her 1 million Instagram followers with a bit of a mood - Nastia couldn't believe it's still Wednesday, but she kept up the treat vibe for fans via her selfie. Posting from her Dallas, TX home, the Russian-born star sent out a golden summer tan, flawless legs, and even more flawless style.