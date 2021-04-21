Gymnast Nastia Liukin Gets Impatient In Shredded Daisy Dukes

Trending Stories
Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is itching for the clock to hurry up while flaunting her super-fit and lean body in stylish Daisy Dukes. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist and fashion queen, known for her love of Burberry and Chanel, today updated for her 1 million Instagram followers with a bit of a mood - Nastia couldn't believe it's still Wednesday, but she kept up the treat vibe for fans via her selfie. Posting from her Dallas, TX home, the Russian-born star sent out a golden summer tan, flawless legs, and even more flawless style.

'How Is It Only Wednesday?'

Scroll for the selfie. Nastia, who showed a little impatience today has, however, proven very patient elsewhere. The blonde, whose $55 Celery Green Cream, retailed with Volition, just got a 2.0 with a new product release, kept quiet for months over the new beauty merch.

Updating for a little show-off today, Nastia posed in tiny, shredded Daisy Dukes, pairing her shorts with a long-sleeved and black top affording elegant vibes. The 2008 all-around champion also peeped her home, one furnished entirely by Pottery Barn.

Style On-Point

Keep scrolling for the photo. Nastia has yet to fail a look. The beauty blogger, who regularly influences for clothing brand Revolve and this year upped her promo game via both her Facebook App partnership and her Pottery Barn one, wrote: "How it is only Wednesday?" Somebody seemed in the mood for the weekend. Liukin, whose busy days kick off with workouts, has been doing more of the $$$ business and less of the splits lately, though. See the selfie below.

Scroll For Her Burberry!

NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia, whose beauty brand proves popular, is fresh from announcing a little expansion. Posting this month, the star told fans:

"My face when I can finally share the news that I’m teaming up with @volitionbeauty again to bring you the ULTIMATE face mask — introducing Instant Glow Celery Green Mask!!! 🌱🌱🌱."

"We’ve harnessed the power of celery again to formulate an exfoliating, brightening, and pore minimizing mask that is perfect for weekly use on tired, dull skin," she added. Scroll for her stunning Burberry.

Make It Designer

British designer Burberry, recently seen on rapper Chanel West Coast, has been cherry-picked by Nastia. The star, who has been rocking Fendi bikinis amid her carousel of look-books, shouted out the luxury brand earlier this year. Nastia then re-appeared in the designer just this month.

Nastia was just 22 when she retired back in 2012. The star's legacy lives on via the annual Nastia Cup, this year taking Liukin to Indiana. Nastia moved to the U.S. as a child, now a proud Dallas resident.

