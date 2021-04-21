Sommer Ray Shows Off Unisex Style For 48-Hour Beach Flash

Sommer Ray and her too-sweet deal are a 48-hour deal only. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation's 26.2 million Instagram followers today got stunning shots as the blonde promoted her popular Sommer Ray's Shop merch, and it was a beachy deal as the L.A.-based star showed off her range, her killer figure, and some good old-fashioned smiles. Sommer, whose brand this year released pandemic-friendly and unisex sweats, was back to breaking down gender barriers - fans, however, don't seem to care what Ray is promoting as long as she's in the photos.