Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Shows Off Unisex Style For 48-Hour Beach Flash

Sommer Ray Shows Off Unisex Style For 48-Hour Beach Flash

Sommer Ray close up
SommerRay/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Sommer Ray and her too-sweet deal are a 48-hour deal only. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation's 26.2 million Instagram followers today got stunning shots as the blonde promoted her popular Sommer Ray's Shop merch, and it was a beachy deal as the L.A.-based star showed off her range, her killer figure, and some good old-fashioned smiles. Sommer, whose brand this year released pandemic-friendly and unisex sweats, was back to breaking down gender barriers - fans, however, don't seem to care what Ray is promoting as long as she's in the photos.

New Style

Scroll for the photos. They come as Sommer continues to switch up her casual gym wear shots with a little reminder that her high-profile career is earning her $$$. This wouldn't be the first time the blonde has showcased a little Louis Vuitton, with today bringing in a monogrammed backpack from the luxury French designer.

Posing with her legs crossed and plonked on a beach towel while sending out gorgeous, low-key vibes, Sommer wore a tie-dye green t-shirt that kept things chill, plus a Sommer Ray's Shop baseball cap and shades.

See The Photos Below!

Wearing a hair braid and a watch, Sommer sat on sands and peeped her LV, but the caption was talking business as the Colorado native offered her followers a sweet, but limited-time deal. "Having a 48 hour flash sale on my unisex clothes on my siiiite," she wrote.

The photo had shown a bystander in the background, and it looks like fans have noticed her. "Girl in the back" tops comments, with the post itself clocking over 100,000 likes in under 30 minutes. See more shots after the photos - you can swipe right.

Running An Empire

Sommer, who rarely influences for other brands, is seemingly having the last laugh as she both continues to promote her own label and partners up for collabs - her PSD Underwear collab is, in part, sold out.

What fans see isn't necessarily the girl that Sommer is, though. Ray was raised on a ranch in Colorado, and she's big on making sure fans don't think she's a Los Angeles bimbo. In 2018, while dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes, Sommer opened up.

Ranch Girl At Heart

Speaking to the media outlet, Sommer said:

“I grew up on a ranch in Colorado, in the middle of nowhere. I raised chickens in 4-H. I was really good at it! I have all blue ribbons. I was a rodeo princess."

"I’m a country girl, not a fake one. When I go to Country Jam, and I’m in cowboy boots, people always say, ‘She’s fake.’ I’m like, ‘No. I was in 4H!’” she added. 

More recently, Sommer has been in the news for opening up on her split from rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

