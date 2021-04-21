Kylie Jenner Is Balls To The Walls In Pearl Stilettos

Kylie Jenner is quite literally "Balls to the walls," and Instagram is loving it. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul proved her caption game is strong today, posting for her 226 million followers and in another flawless fashion display, one bringing in her dog, a cheeky caption, and a whopping 2.6 million likes in just one hour. Updating with pooch Pyro and looking futuristic in shades, a slinky gray dress, and very upmarket pearl stiletto heels, the Lip Kit queen made it doggy love, with a twist. Check it out below.