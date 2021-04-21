Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Vacuums Garage Gym In Skimpy Surprise

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Suffers Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction On Beach

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea Clocks 1 Million Views With Braless Boxing Session

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Chest With Massive Kitchen Mood

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Is Balls To The Walls In Pearl Stilettos

Kylie Jenner Is Balls To The Walls In Pearl Stilettos

Kylie Jenner close up
KylieJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner is quite literally "Balls to the walls," and Instagram is loving it. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul proved her caption game is strong today, posting for her 226 million followers and in another flawless fashion display, one bringing in her dog, a cheeky caption, and a whopping 2.6 million likes in just one hour. Updating with pooch Pyro and looking futuristic in shades, a slinky gray dress, and very upmarket pearl stiletto heels, the Lip Kit queen made it doggy love, with a twist. Check it out below.

Caption Game Strong

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Kylie makes headlines for showing off something even dearer to her than her pets. The mom of one is fresh from showing off 3-year-old daughter Stormi running around the house, and even snacking on cereal while in a cute chicken outfit.

Sticking with animals, but offering something different today, the E! star posed crouching down indoors and by a wall, one backed by a promo photo of herself. Kylie was captivating fans, rocking a sleeveless and distressed-effect dress and very statement shades, plus those shoes.

See The Photo!

Kylie's stiletto heels, pointed-toed and adorned with pearls, matched jewelry on the star's wrists, with the edgy shot taking Jenner away from the bikinis she's been showing off of late. The Calabasas-based star, going tongue-in-cheek with her caption, wrote: "Balls to the walls."

"My son" quickly came in from 25-year-old sister Kendall Jenner, often photographed with Pyro. Also leaving a like was the Kendall + Kylie brand the siblings run together. Kylie is also fresh from shouting out another family member. See more after the shot.

A Little Family Promo

It's been one day since Kylie snagged over 9.4 million likes for posing in SKIMS underwear, but opting not to mention the brand run by 40-year-old sister Kim Kardashian. "Ladies and gentleman...her," Kylie wrote yesterday while indoors and glammed up, with the star stunning fans and ensuring KKW Beauty founder Kim's business just keeps on growing.

Kylie continues to promote her biggest money-maker, 2015-founded makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics. It's double trouble, though, with the star also ensuring 2019-founded Kylie Skin brand fills every teenage bathroom in America. More below.

Not Just Lip Kits

In 2019, Kylie expanded her empire to skincare, with the range now including sunscreen. A mission statement from Jenner reads: "Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe it’s finally here!"

"Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc. separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!"

Latest Headlines

Chris Christie Is 'Seriously Considering' A 2024 Presidential Run, Report Says

April 21, 2021

Cornel West Says Joe Biden Has 'Blood On His Hands'

April 21, 2021

Tucker Carlson's Laugh Sparks The Joker Comparisons

April 21, 2021

Simone Biles' Six-Pack Steals The Show On Miami Beach

April 21, 2021

'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Flaunts Pothead Gains For 4/20

April 21, 2021

Iggy Azalea Cheeky In Chaps For Brazilian Surprise

April 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.