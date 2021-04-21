Trending Stories
Simone Biles' Six-Pack Steals The Show On Miami Beach

Simone Biles smiles close up
SimoneBiles/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

"He could wash his clothes on your abs!" - Simone Biles and her rock-hard six-pack are getting noticed. The 24-year-old gymnast, currently on vacation in Miami with NFL player boyfriend Jonathan Owens, was literally all abs in an Instagram share straight from sands two days ago, with the muscles almost overtaking the couples display. Simone updated for her 3.9 million followers on Monday, posting from a sheltered couch gazebo, showing off her romance, and very much highlighting her cheese-grater abs. Check it out below.

Ab-Solutely Fabulous

Scroll for the photo. Simone, who last year wolfed down a sausage, bacon, and eggs brunch complete with jam on toast, was proving that the calories don't stick to her waistline. The 30-time World and Olympic medalist, who now fronts food delivery chain Uber Eats, updated resting on Jonathan's lap, rocking a bikini, and looking gorgeous as the two were sandwiched by cushioned sofas, plus plants.

The beachy shot showed Biles in a blue-and-white two-piece that more than showed off the abs, and it's all fans can talk about.

Scroll For The Photo!

All smiles in shades and wearing monogrammed sandals, the Ohio native and her boyfriend came with a caption: "With you is where I want to be," Simone wrote.

"AAAAABDOMINALS," one fan quickly replied. A like also came in from fellow gymnast, 31-year-old former Olympian Nastia Liukin. Others, meanwhile, commented on the adorable couple, a firm favorite on Instagram ever since they went public last year. See more photos after the shot.

Simone and her food have made headlines. Likewise, the star opening up on what she eats.

Simone Talks Food

In 2020, Simone opened up to Women's Health, mentioning both the Uber Eats brand she fronts and exactly what she feeds herself, plus her mindset. "I do not track anything," she said. "I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I'm always at the gym."

"For gymnasts, in particular, [tracking] can lead to health problems and eating issues, so I just eat what I know I can and should."

Keep scrolling for more photos!

Pizza Appetite

Simone, this year making headlines for enjoying a spaghetti and grated parmesan dinner with her boyfriend, managed to make pizza ones last year. She back-flipped her way towards cauliflower pizza for her Uber Eats add, also revealing:

"On the weekends, I'll have some protein waffles with chocolate chips, some eggs, or even make cinnamon rolls. Because I might not have to be at the gym, I can actually take the time to make breakfast."

Simone also fronts skincare brand SK-II and sportswear giant Nike.

