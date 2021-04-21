Iggy Azalea Cheeky In Chaps For Brazilian Surprise

Iggy Azalea has gone full Brazilian for one very cheeky finish - Jennifer Lopez can count this one as competition. The 30-year-old rapper last night dropped surprise beats complete with a music video, shocking her 14.5 million Instagram followers and definitely delighting them. Iggy, who has received TikTok complaints over April 4-released "Sip It" track - fans were saying this ain't "it" - is now back to being Little Miss Popular, possibly because her uber-cheeky video came with a chaps wardrobe. Check it out below.