Iggy Azalea Cheeky In Chaps For Brazilian Surprise

Iggy Azalea close up
IggyAzalea/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Iggy Azalea has gone full Brazilian for one very cheeky finish - Jennifer Lopez can count this one as competition. The 30-year-old rapper last night dropped surprise beats complete with a music video, shocking her 14.5 million Instagram followers and definitely delighting them. Iggy, who has received TikTok complaints over April 4-released "Sip It" track - fans were saying this ain't "it" - is now back to being Little Miss Popular, possibly because her uber-cheeky video came with a chaps wardrobe. Check it out below.

Hello, Brazil

Scroll for the video, and best keep the kiddies out the room. Iggy, who has made headlines this month for flaunting her rock-hard abs on a Haagen-Dazs bodega run in L.A., was showing off plenty more in the video. The blonde was seen in racy, buttock-baring chaps and dancing away, with a turn-a-round showing more cheek than anything else as Iggy went Carnival style in boots, a giant feather getup, and tons of glitter.

"I dropped a lil visualizer video today for a song 'Brazil'," Iggy wrote.

See The Wild Video!

Iggy, announcing that the link was in her stories and bio, encouraged fans to watch, although she likely didn't need to with that tease. The Grammy nominee then swooped into her own comments section, writing:

"It's more like a cross between a lyric video with some scenes to help you imagine and vibe with the song" as she replied to a fan. "I've done them i the past for my songs savior & team. I think it's more fun than a lyric video." Scroll for more photos after the video.

New Mom, New Era

Iggy's headlines over the past year have largely been dominated by her motherhood. The rapper never announced she was pregnant, even speculating she'd been inspired by 23-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and her concealed pregnancy.

Son Onyx was born in April 2020 and is shared by now-ex rapper baby daddy Playboi Carti. Iggy is raising her son solo, seemingly doing just fine and reported to have zero interest in hooking up with anyone despite the fact that men are all over.

Plenty Of Interest

A source reporting to Hollywood Life earlier this year stated: "Iggy is open to meeting someone, but only the right someone. She has no time for BS. She has men throwing themselves at her but it’s a matter of meeting the right one. She doesn’t feel any sort of need to have a man."

"Her life is very full and happy. But if the right guy comes along, she would be open to it," they added. Iggy continues to trash her baby daddy on Twitter.

