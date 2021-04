One Piece Chapter 1011 would feature Big Mom going on a rampage. She would unleash a powerful attack against Kid and Killer, but the two pirates would luckily survive and end up meeting the man who betrayed them, Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins. Killer faces Hawkins alone, while Kid tries to locate Linlin.

Meanwhile, while Big Mom is wreaking havoc inside the castle, Usopp and Nami are being chased by Page One of the Topi Roppo. Tama would go to the "Live Floor" to give an order to the Gifters who ate her Kibi Dango. Page One is about to catch up to their group, but Usopp would manage to slow him down.