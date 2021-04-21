NBA Rumors: 'Perfect Package' Heat Could Offer To Wizards To Acquire Bradley Beal

Since the 2020 offseason, the Washington Wizards have been telling everyone in the league that they have no plan of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Unfortunately, Beal's name continues to surface in various trade speculations. The 2021 trade deadline may have passed with Beal still on their roster but with the Wizards expected to suffer another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors surrounding their best player are expected to heat up once again this summer.