Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Chest With Massive Kitchen Mood

Celebrities

Britney Spears Answers If She's O.K. In Backyard Shorts

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Suffers Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction On Beach

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley & Three 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Britney Spears Stuns In Yellow Bikini While Bored

NBA Rumors: 'Perfect Package' Heat Could Offer To Wizards To Acquire Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal making plays for the Wizards
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2020 offseason, the Washington Wizards have been telling everyone in the league that they have no plan of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Unfortunately, Beal's name continues to surface in various trade speculations. The 2021 trade deadline may have passed with Beal still on their roster but with the Wizards expected to suffer another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors surrounding their best player are expected to heat up once again this summer.

Heat Among Bradley Beal's Top Suitors In 2021 Offseason

Bradley Beal claps his hands
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

One of the teams that are closely monitoring Beal's situation in Washington is the Miami Heat. The Heat's interest in adding Beal to their roster is already public knowledge. Since the 2020 offseason, the Heat viewed Beal as one of the superstars who could help Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo carry the team to the top of the Eastern Conference and bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

With their decision to hold on to their most precious trade assets before the 2021 trade deadline, the Heat would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal if the Wizards would finally consider moving Beal this summer.

Heat Could Offer 'Perfect Package' For Bradley Beal

According to Lee Tran of Fadeaway World, the Heat are the team that could offer the "perfect package" for Beal in the 2021 offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Heat would be acquiring Beal from the Wizards by sending them a package that includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Andre Iguodala, KZ Okpala, and a 2024 first-round pick. Before the Heat and the Wizards could push through with the trade, they would first need to convince Robinson to agree to a sign-and-trade deal that would send him to Washington.

Proposed Deal Should Be A No-Brainer For Heat

Though it would cost them three young and promising talents and a future first-rounder, the potential deal should be a no-brainer for the Heat. The successful acquisition of Beal this summer could dramatically change their fate in the 2021-22 NBA season. Pairing Beal with Butler and Adebayo in Miami would put the Heat on the same conversation as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Beal would give the Heat a prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, the 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging 31.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Bradley Beal Highly Likely To Welcome A Trade To South Beach

Beal may have said on numerous occasions that he intends to finish his career in Washington, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Heat in the 2021 offseason. Beal is a good friend of Butler and thinks highly of him and Adebayo.

Also, instead of being stuck on a mediocre team like the Wizards, joining forces with Butler and Adebayo would give Beal a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Latest Headlines

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

April 21, 2021

Arianny Celeste Celebrates 4/20 In A Green Lingerie Set

April 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley & Three 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

April 20, 2021

Abby Dowse Is A Red Hot 'Lingerie Lover' In Steamy Instagram Share

April 20, 2021

Iggy Azalea Clocks 1 Million Views With Braless Boxing Session

April 20, 2021

Katelyn Runck Glows In Skimpy Yellow Crop Top

April 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.