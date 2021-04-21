NBA Rumors: 'Perfect Package' Heat Could Offer To Wizards To Acquire Bradley Beal

One of the teams that are closely monitoring Beal's situation in Washington is the Miami Heat. The Heat's interest in adding Beal to their roster is already public knowledge. Since the 2020 offseason, the Heat viewed Beal as one of the superstars who could help Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo carry the team to the top of the Eastern Conference and bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

With their decision to hold on to their most precious trade assets before the 2021 trade deadline, the Heat would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal if the Wizards would finally consider moving Beal this summer.