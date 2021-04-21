Trending Stories
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

Jessica Simpson in the street
Raymond Hall/Getty Images
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is in a plunging bathing suit and open shirt to shout out Spring Break. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer might not be a 20-something in her Daisy Dukes anymore, but the mom of three could have fit right in with the TikTok crowd as she updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend "Spring Breakin.'" Jessica, going couples mode with husband Eric Johnson, was all smiles and good looks for an outdoor photo with her hubby, and she didn't hold back on the chest. Check it out below. 

Spring Breakin'

Scroll for the photo. If anyone's earned a break right now, it's Jessica Simpson. The Open Book author, this year debuting the massive Amazon multimedia deal she signed in 2020, has been busy with her Amazon Original Stories essay, also promoting her wildly-popular Jessica Simpson Style brand - the clothing and homeware line has been capitalizing on the pandemic's biggest trend with its brand-new self-care collection.

Jessica's photo, shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers, showed her at a table, smiling, and looking gorgeous.

See The Photo Below!

Wearing a very low-cut and leopard-print swimsuit only slightly covered by a leaf-patterned and khaki shirt worn totally unbuttoned, the blonde sent out her cutest smile as she wore big square shades and hoop earrings. Husband Eric was in a blue shirt and baseball cap, posing with his arm around his wife.

"Weekend Staycation," Jessica wrote, adding: "Spring Breakin'," with a palm tree emoji. See more photos after the shot, one that snagged the star over 150,000 likes - and, it would seem, some unwelcome comments.

Unwelcome Comments

Jessica's fans are a tough crowd. Her followers, last year deeming her too skinny as she slipped into a 14-year-old pair of True Religion jeans, are now slamming her over her lips. "What did you do to your lips?" a popular comment read, with another fan writing:  "Love Jessica...But my word those [lips]."

"I thot maybe it was that lip filter everyone is doing 🤦🏻‍♀️," another added. Simpson has been facing allegations of lip injections in 2021, something she has continued to ignore. More below.

COVID Positive Reveal

Jessica is fresh from the bombshell announcement that she has tested positive for COVID. The star made the reveal while debuting her Amazon Original Stories essay, telling fans:

"I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear."

