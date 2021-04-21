Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

Jessica Simpson is in a plunging bathing suit and open shirt to shout out Spring Break. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer might not be a 20-something in her Daisy Dukes anymore, but the mom of three could have fit right in with the TikTok crowd as she updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend "Spring Breakin.'" Jessica, going couples mode with husband Eric Johnson, was all smiles and good looks for an outdoor photo with her hubby, and she didn't hold back on the chest. Check it out below.