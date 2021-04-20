Trending Stories
Katelyn Runck Glows In Skimpy Yellow Crop Top

Katelyn Runck rocks a bold pink top for a stunning Instagram share.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck loves to showcase her fit physique in her Instagram shares, and her latest post was no different. She posed on what appeared to be an outdoor tennis court that was located in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag.

Katelyn looked sunny and stunning as she rocked a bright yellow athletic ensemble that highlighted her flawless physique to perfection. Her look was from the clothing company STAX., and Katelyn made sure to tag them in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case any followers were interested in picking up the outfit.

Hello Sunshine

Katelyn rocked a cropped top crafted from a vibrant yellow fabric that contrasted beautifully with her bronzed skin. The garment was sleeveless, leaving her sculpted arms and shoulders on full display, and had a zipper neckline that extended from just below her collarbones all the way down to her cleavage.

The look was almost entirely unzipped, the zipper dangling below her cleavage, Katelyn's ample assets showcased in the look. The fabric extended an inch or so below her breasts, leaving plenty of her chiseled stomach exposed as well. 

Glowing Goddess

She paired the sunny crop top with bicycle shorts made from the same bold yellow fabric. The shorts were high-waisted, with the waistband landing just near her belly button. The material hugged her hips and thighs, clinging to every inch of her muscular lower body before ending slightly above her knees.

Katelyn's long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, and she posed with both hands on her hips, her eyes closed as she soaked in the sunshine. The stance also served to showcase her incredible physique.

Bombshell Body

In the second image, Katelyn switched up her pose and got low, hovering about a foot above the tennis court. She balanced on the ball of one foot, her other leg extended to the side in a pose that showcased her sculpted calf.

She kept the sporty look very simple, finishing it off with a pair of crisp white sneakers as well as a  necklace with a minimalist pendant. The necklace drew even more attention to her curvaceous chest, and she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, lips parted in a sultry expression.

Curvaceous Beauty

Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 18,600 likes within just eight hours of going live. 

"Stunning babe," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"This caption love these photos fit queen," another follower chimed in, admiring both the caption Katelyn paired with the post as well as Katelyn's figure.

Whether she's in activewear or swimwear, Katelyn loves selecting outfits that showcase her physique. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a series of snaps in which she rocked a mint green bikini that left little to the imagination.

