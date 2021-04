Scroll for the video. Iggy is fresh from being photographed munching on a Haagen-Dazs ice-cream out on L.A. streets. The mom of one, who also made headlines last year for revealing she'd dropped 20 pounds without trying, is now offering an insight into how she stays so fit.

The video, low-key, showed Iggy in slouchy gray sweatpants and a super-tiny thin-strapped white crop top. She was going fierce and throwing out the punches, with sound effects replicating hands hitting a glass panel.