Kaley Cuoco & Sister Flawless In Twinning Spandex Workout

Kaley Cuoco and her little sister Briana are turning heads with a jaw-dropping home workout session while in skimpy spandex. The Big Bang Theory actress, 35, and her 32-year-old sister today dropped the mother of all sweat sessions on Instagram, appearing via Kaley's stories and from the blonde's $12 million Hidden Hills estate. Bri, who has spent large chunks of the pandemic in quarantine with her super-famous sister, was all twinning spandex action with Kaley, and it was a very active and varied affair. Check it out below.