Kaley Cuoco & Sister Flawless In Twinning Spandex Workout

Scroll for the video. Kaley and Bri made headlines for the above photo in 2020 as they jointly burned their calories, with today seeing the two-some back with Kaley's trainer Ryan Sorensen. Kaley and Bri, both wearing super-tight black leggings and matching sports bras, were twinning from their spandex to their sneakers, with footage seeing them balancing on blocks and with kettlebells, plus including a little cardio.

Kaley, posting for her 6.7 million Instagram followers, even included a post-workout vacuum session.