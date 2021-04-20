Kaley Cuoco Vacuums Garage Gym In Skimpy Surprise

Kaley Cuoco just dropped the mother of all surprises after her sweat-drenched Tuesday workout. The 35-year-old sitcom star's 6.6 million Instagram followers, likely used to the blonde's home workouts, today got their favorite actress burning mad calories with 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco, with footage on Kaley's stories showing both a solo and joint workout. Kaley, who trains with trainer Ryan Sorensen, was seen lunging in perfect coordination with her sister, with the SoulCycle and treadmill workout even extending to rope training - plus a little extra.