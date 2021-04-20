Kaley Cuoco Vacuums Garage Gym In Skimpy Surprise

Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco close up
John Sciulli/Getty Images
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco just dropped the mother of all surprises after her sweat-drenched Tuesday workout. The 35-year-old sitcom star's 6.6 million Instagram followers, likely used to the blonde's home workouts, today got their favorite actress burning mad calories with 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco, with footage on Kaley's stories showing both a solo and joint workout. Kaley, who trains with trainer Ryan Sorensen, was seen lunging in perfect coordination with her sister, with the SoulCycle and treadmill workout even extending to rope training - plus a little extra.

Does Her Own Cleaning

Scroll for the video, and it wouldn't be Kaley's first. The above one made headlines earlier this year as The Flight Attendant star went DIY with her kitchen workout. A little less unconventional was today's one: Kaley and Bri were twinning in matching black leggings and sports bras, with the sibling duo seen working out on blue blocks as they held kettlebells and engaged in both cardio and resistance.

Kaley, who is unfussy as they come and made 2020 headlines for her $26 Amazon nightshirt, then appeared with a little post-workout action, and she was doing the housework.

See The Home Cleaning Below!

The amusing footage, which came after Kaley rode away on her indoor bike, came with blonde shot close up and from the garage of her $12 million Hidden Hills estate. Turns out, this A-lister does her own cleaning.

Kaley was filmed with a hand-held vacuum cleaner and hoovering everything up, including her black yoga mat while having removed her sneakers. "Post workout gotta keep things clean LOL," Cuoco wrote as she squatted down, made her way around the mat, and sucked up every last particle of dust.

Scroll For More Photos!

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley, who is know for saying it how it is, has been making headlines for more than just her new HBO Max series, one now renewed for a second season. The workouts have brought Kaley jump-squatting from her Canadian quarantine bed, plus a major clap-back last year after the star was shamed for working out indoors and masked.

"For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I also wear a mask when I’m outside around others," Kaley began.

Defending Masked Workout

Kaley, who had jumped rope for 100 seconds straight and saw users suggest her masked setup was unsafe, added: 

"I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing."

Prior to the video, Kaley had assured fans she and her entire TV crew were safe, writing: "Friends that get covid tested every few days , wear masks, take necessary pre-cautions, listen to production rules , wash hands all day long and respect the process together, get to act together 🥰 😷."

