Scroll for the photos. They come as Dove makes the news precisely for showing just how flexible she is, with her floor splits clocking a sweet 1 million views overnight this year. The Emmy winner, who has been training at celebrity-adored gym chain Dogpound, updated indoors, by a couch, and in a super-tight and tiny black bodysuit with thin straps, also wearing slouchy and matching sweatpants.

Dove, popping in blue from bright eyeshadow, easily leaned backwards with her spine reaching ballerina-level flexibility.