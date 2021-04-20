Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley & Three 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Katharine Lotze
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Regardless of the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season, the New York Knicks are expected to be one of the most active teams on the market this summer. Despite the improvements that they have shown this season, the Knicks still have plenty of things that they need to address on their roster. These include their need for a starting-caliber point guard who would complement their core of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Mitchell Robinson.

Having enough salary cap space and a plethora of precious assets, the Knicks are in a good position to acquire a quality floor general in the 2021 offseason.

Knicks Could Steal Shail Gilgeous-Alexander From OKC

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making plays for the Thunder
Gettyimages | Ron Jenkins

One of the dream trade targets for the Knicks this summer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a recent article, Michael Balko of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Gilgeous-Alexander from the Thunder in the 2021 offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be offering a package that includes Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, two 2021 first-round picks, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Gilgeous-Alexander.

Proposed Trade Would Be A No-Brainer For Knicks

Trading Toppin, Quickley, and three future first-rounders for a single player would be a difficult decision for the Knicks, but Balko believes that it would be worth it if it means acquiring a talented point guard like SGA.

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best guards that the Thunder have had in recent years and he could be a great addition to the New York Knicks. A trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle would be a force to be reckoned with. The Eastern Conference has some loaded teams with superstar talent, but the Knicks would be able to compete at a high-level for many years to come regardless of that fact."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander An Ideal Trade Target For Knicks

Gilgeous-Alexander would undeniably be an ideal acquisition for the Knicks this summer. Aside from immediately solving their major backcourt problem, he also perfectly fits the timeline of Randle, Barrett, and Robinson. He would give them a starting-caliber point guard who's also a very reliable scoring option, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, SGA is posting incredible numbers, averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If Gilgeous-Alexander, Randle, Barrett, and Robinson grow together and build good chemistry, it would only be a matter of time before the Knicks start contending for the NBA championship title once again.

Will The Thunder Consider Trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

As of now, there's only a minimal chance that the Thunder would consider moving Gilgeous-Alexander in the 2021 offseason. Since they parted ways with Russell Westbrook, SGA is considered as the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that the Thunder are trying to build in Oklahoma City.

However, the proposed trade scenario is indeed worth exploring for the Thunder. By sacrificing Gilgeous-Alexander, they would receive two talented prospects that they could develop in Toppin and Quickley and add three more first-rounders to their growing collection of future draft assets.

