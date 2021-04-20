NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley & Three 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Regardless of the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season, the New York Knicks are expected to be one of the most active teams on the market this summer. Despite the improvements that they have shown this season, the Knicks still have plenty of things that they need to address on their roster. These include their need for a starting-caliber point guard who would complement their core of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Mitchell Robinson.

Having enough salary cap space and a plethora of precious assets, the Knicks are in a good position to acquire a quality floor general in the 2021 offseason.