Britney Spears Stuns In Yellow Bikini While Bored

Scroll for the video, one that comes as Spears makes major headlines for confirming she's "totally fine." The "Toxic" singer, facing major scrutiny right now over both her 2008-commenced conservatorship and documentary Framing Britney Spears, kept it strictly fashion last night, filmed in her L.A. home and showing it all off.

Switching between a statement lace-and-leather bodysuit, short skirt and faux fur gilet, plus a plunging floral dress showcased on the blonde's balcony, Britney took fans through every look in the book.