Britney Spears Stuns In Yellow Bikini While Bored

Britney Spears has admitted she's bored right now, and her uber eye-catching catsuit and bikini fashion show last night was an attempt to cure it. The 39-year-old pop princess updated for her 29.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, posting a TikTok-style video showing multiple outfit changes, a statement leather and lace catsuit, plus the Grammy winner's killer bikini body. Britney, fresh from a Malibu Country Mart sighting as she wore her boyfriend's blazer, was definitely not in Sam Asghari's clothes. Check it out below.