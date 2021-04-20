Trending Stories
Britney Spears Stuns In Yellow Bikini While Bored

Britney Spears close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears has admitted she's bored right now, and her uber eye-catching catsuit and bikini fashion show last night was an attempt to cure it. The 39-year-old pop princess updated for her 29.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, posting a TikTok-style video showing multiple outfit changes, a statement leather and lace catsuit, plus the Grammy winner's killer bikini body. Britney, fresh from a Malibu Country Mart sighting as she wore her boyfriend's blazer, was definitely not in Sam Asghari's clothes. Check it out below.

Found Her Catsuit!

Scroll for the video, one that comes as Spears makes major headlines for confirming she's "totally fine." The "Toxic" singer, facing major scrutiny right now over both her 2008-commenced conservatorship and documentary Framing Britney Spears, kept it strictly fashion last night, filmed in her L.A. home and showing it all off.

Switching between a statement lace-and-leather bodysuit, short skirt and faux fur gilet, plus a plunging floral dress showcased on the blonde's balcony, Britney took fans through every look in the book.

See The Video!

All smiles and listening to BLACKPINK's "How You Like That," Britney also included some skimpy swimwear and high heels, seen briefly shaking her hips in a tiny, knot-tied, and yellow bikini.

"I found my lace and leather catsuit this time .... I’ve never worn it out anywhere cause well …. where could I wear it but it’s fun to hang out in 😂🤭🤷🏼‍♀️ ???? Like I said before …. I’m bored !!!! Here’s to fashion 👗👙✨ !!!!" she wrote. 

See more photos after the video.

'Paps' Caught Her

Britney is fresh from seemingly lashing out at the paparazzi who chased her last week amid her rare public sighting. Britney had, up until her tight jeans shopping outing, only been spotted once since the documentary's February release as she hit up a Starbucks.

"This was me yesterday before I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend's brown blazer to stay in disguise 🥸🥸🥸 ... but sh-t ... the paps still found me 🙄🙄🙄 !!!"

The video made way bigger headlines, though, and for one specific reveal.

Answering If She's Okay

The #FreeBritney movement, now largely convinced the singer isn't okay, got its answer via the video - seen below - with Britney saying "Yes, I'm totally fine, I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children, I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself."

Britney continues to be under the grip of 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears, who controls his daughter's finances and many other aspects of her life. Spears has also reacted to the docu, saying she felt "embarrassed" by the media portrayal of her. 

