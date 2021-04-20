Chanel West Coast Suffers Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction On Beach

"When you tryna be sexy and fail" - Chanel West Coast gets props for self-posting her oops moment to Instagram today. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face, already in the news this year for suffering lobster-level sunburn during her Miami Beach travels, was today back on shores and enjoying a Hot Girl Summer in April. Posting for her 3.5 million followers, the "Bonkers" rapper made it swimwear central in an eye-popping and plunging pink two-piece, but the bikini wasn't the focus as something else went wrong. Check it out below.