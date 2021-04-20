Trending Stories
Chanel West Coast Suffers Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction On Beach

Chanel West Coast close up
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

"When you tryna be sexy and fail" - Chanel West Coast gets props for self-posting her oops moment to Instagram today. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face, already in the news this year for suffering lobster-level sunburn during her Miami Beach travels, was today back on shores and enjoying a Hot Girl Summer in April. Posting for her 3.5 million followers, the "Bonkers" rapper made it swimwear central in an eye-popping and plunging pink two-piece, but the bikini wasn't the focus as something else went wrong. Check it out below. 

Doesn't Go To Plan

Chanel, who does not take herself too seriously and recently fumbled as she failed to remember how many season of Ridiculousness have actually aired, filmed herself in selfie mode, on sands, and showing off her pandemic weight loss - earlier this month, the star made headlines for calling herself "skinny" as she worked out in baggy spandex from her home garage.

Showcasing a very fierce tan and a lot of chest, Chanel peeped her beach setting and her killer suit, all triangle bikini with thick straps and wearing a Louis Vuitton bucket hat.

Flying Off

ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Chanel was just about to master the perfect carefree Insta-selfie, but a big gust of wind came along, blowing the rapper's hat right off. West Coast caught it just in time, and she more than made the most of the cry-face emoji as she admitted her attempt to be "sexy" had well and truly failed.

Absolutely not failing, though, have been the "Beverly Hills Booty" and Miami Beach bikini shots, proving wildly popular with the 'Gram - and Chanel complains when she doesn't get enough Instagram likes.

America's Sweetheart Era

October 2020 marked Chanel dropping her America's Sweetheart album nearly four years after it was first due for release. The 19-track EP brings 2019 track "Black Roses," plus pandemic-penned "No Plans" and the latest "Bonkers" track. Last year also saw Chanel open up on Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast, admitting she's faced backlash as a female rapper.

"I've had a lot of resistance as a rapper," Chanel said. "I've had a lot of producers and people tell me 'Maybe you should sing more."

Hating On Her

Chanel, who thanks MTV co-star Rob Dydrek on her new album, specifically for giving a "b-tch" a job, added:

"I think that cause I'm on these shows that are really happy, giggling and laughing a lot. Obviously, if you are hanging around Rob Dyrdek and Steelo you are going to be laughing and happy 24/7."

 "People don't know that I've been rapping since I was a brokea**," she concluded. Rob first hired Chanel as a secretary on Fantasy Factory back in 2009. In 2011, she joined Ridiculousness.

