Elizabeth Hurley Bans Sweatpants In Plunging Thigh-Slit Dress

Scroll for the photo, one that adds to the pile of super-chic pandemic dresses the mom of one has been rocking over COVID. Liz, who is in quarantine with eight others including vulnerable individuals, had kept it #stayhome, posting from her luxurious mansion and looking red-hot.

The photo showed the ex to actor Hugh Grant posing in the slinkiest of silky dresses, all sleeveless, plunging neckline, and showing off her famous pins via a sexy thigh slit. With parted lips, smokey eye makeup, and bombshell hair worn down, Liz then took to her caption.