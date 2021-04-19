Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Bans Sweatpants In Plunging Thigh-Slit Dress

Elizabeth Hurley in snow
ElizabethHurley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley may be staying home, but she's banishing the pandemic's biggest trend. The 55-year-old model and actress, who has been making headlines for being hunkered down in Herefordshire, U.K., was all curves and 100% bombshell in her weekend Instagram share, posting a jaw-dropping slinky satin dress snap for her 2 million followers and knocking 'em dead. Blowing minds in a plunging, blush-pink number with a thigh slit, the Austin Powers star got witty as usual, although eyes may have been on the photo - not the caption.

No Sweatpants, Please

Scroll for the photo, one that adds to the pile of super-chic pandemic dresses the mom of one has been rocking over COVID. Liz, who is in quarantine with eight others including vulnerable individuals, had kept it #stayhome, posting from her luxurious mansion and looking red-hot.

The photo showed the ex to actor Hugh Grant posing in the slinkiest of silky dresses, all sleeveless, plunging neckline, and showing off her famous pins via a sexy thigh slit. With parted lips, smokey eye makeup, and bombshell hair worn down, Liz then took to her caption.

See the Photo!

"Still home with the fam, but sweatpants banished for the night," Liz wrote with a heart emoji. The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder, who has been going off-beat with her imaginary vacations and largely bringing a racy bikini snap for each fake destination she visits, quickly racked up over 100,000 likes, including one from another swimwear lover - Bravo face Lisa Rinna left Liz the thumbs-up.

As to what Liz has been doing over the pandemic, take her 47 jars of homemade marmalade.  

Pandemic Marmalades

Hurley, who wore an unbuttoned top and jeans to show off her jellies earlier this year, has been opening up on her lock-down.

"There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems," she told Hello!":

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves."

Showing A Good Heart

Hurley, this year slammed for her topless snow globes photo by 55-year-old TV personality Piers Morgan, added: "I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together."

Liz is also fresh from celebrating son Damian turning 19. Piers, who shamed Liz for posing in only an open fur coat and bikini bottoms in the snow, had inferred that the star's teenage son had taken the photos.

