Elizabeth Hurley Bans Sweatpants In Plunging Thigh-Slit Dress

Elizabeth Hurley may be staying home, but she's banishing the pandemic's biggest trend. The 55-year-old model and actress, who has been making headlines for being hunkered down in Herefordshire, U.K., was all curves and 100% bombshell in her weekend Instagram share, posting a jaw-dropping slinky satin dress snap for her 2 million followers and knocking 'em dead. Blowing minds in a plunging, blush-pink number with a thigh slit, the Austin Powers star got witty as usual, although eyes may have been on the photo - not the caption.