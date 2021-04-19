Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner close up
Kyliejenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner is hopping aboard the trend of open-minded gender talk while stripping down to plunging and mismatched underwear. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul was all curves in her Monday Instagram share, posting for her 226 million followers and talking "her" as she entertained the "ladies and gentleman." Kylie, whose father Caitlyn Jenner is transgender, seemed to be outlining her own, although the post may well have simply been an expression of femininity without agenda. Check it out below. 

'Ladies And Gentlemen...'

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kylie makes headlines for celebrating sister Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday, with Kylie then showing off the latest generation of Kardashian-Jenners with an adorable chicken outfit photo of 3-year-old daughter Stormi running around her mother's $36.5 million mansion with a bowl of cereal.

All crunch and all pop, Kylie updated today with a massive cleavage shot, flaunting her curves in a tight and low-cut black bra, plus a pair of nude-colored underpants while all made-up.

Scroll For The Photos!

Shot indoors and not directly looking at the camera, the E! star stunned her fans in two sultry snapshots, ones the Calabasas-based star captioned: "Ladies and gentlemen...her."

Commenting were both Kylie's 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics and 2019-founded Kylie Skin brands, plus superfan Johnny Cyrus, who wrote: "Wow absolutely stunning." 

"Happiness over everything and anything," Kylie had written just yesterday for a staggering 7 million+ likes as she arched her back in a stringy pink bikini. See the swimwear after the undies shot below.

 

Happiness Is Everything

Kylie received little in the way complaints on Sunday as she threw her head back by an outdoor pool and took in rays in the tiniest of bikinis. The post seeing sister Khloe write: "That's right baby girl!" came with Kylie taking a break from plugging sunscreens from her Kylie Skin brand, with the range now expanding for the summer season. More photos below.

"Makeup is something that makes me feel empowered, makes me feel good, and I think it's such a positive thing," Kylie told Paper in 2019.

Billionaire Come-Back?

In 2020, Kylie was stripped of her billionaire status by Forbes in an article entitled "Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies." The media outlet alleged that Jenner had inflated sales figures from her2015-founded Lip Kit brand, with Kylie clapping back as she called the allegations ludicrous. In 2021, Kylie is topping celebrity earnings lists, with last year seeing her rake in $590 million. 

Sister Kim Kardashian is freshest to join the billionaire club, with the 40-year-old just this month unveiled as having a net worth of $1 billion thanks to both SKIMS and KKW Beauty brands.

