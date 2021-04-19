Demi Rose Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In Dior Stripper Boots

Demi Rose is back in her Dior stripper boots - and with a twist. The 26-year-old model, who tends not to appear in too many designer brands, today mixed up her luxury, high-end French footwear with an affordable edge, posting for her 16.2 million Instagram followers and in promo mode for Pretty Little Thing. Demi, who began fronting the affordable clothing giant in October 2020 and now boasts her own PLT edit, was all curves and good looks, and it was even a slightly French affair as the brunette rocked a beret.