Demi Rose Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In Dior Stripper Boots

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is back in her Dior stripper boots - and with a twist. The 26-year-old model, who tends not to appear in too many designer brands, today mixed up her luxury, high-end French footwear with an affordable edge, posting for her 16.2 million Instagram followers and in promo mode for Pretty Little Thing. Demi, who began fronting the affordable clothing giant in October 2020 and now boasts her own PLT edit, was all curves and good looks, and it was even a slightly French affair as the brunette rocked a beret. 

Doing It French-Style

Scroll for the photo,one that clocked Demi over 100,000 likes in just one hour. The shot showed Demi in a luxurious and period property in Ibiza, Spain. She was posing amid wood banister and kitchen farmhouse furnishings, although eyes were likely on Demi - not the painted leopard statues she was posing against.

Wearing the tightest pair of black pants and a strapless,  plunging, and asymmetric detail black top, Demi highlighted the tiny, 24-inch waist and massive curves, but she kept it classy as ever while rocking the Dior logo stripper boots donned back in September 2020.

See The Boots!

Tagging herself in Ibiza and ensuring Pretty Little Thing got its mention, Demi took to her caption, writing: "If you want to view paraside simply look around and view it @prettylittlething."

"Beautiful," a fan quickly wrote, and it was fire emoji up the wazoo for the bikini bombshell who clearly doesn't need a stringy two-piece to wow the 'Gram. See more photos after the shot.

Demi had already released her own edit with PLT by December of last year - yours, if you can handle the tight latex pants.

Pretty Little Thing

Demi is proudly introduced by PLT as the sensation she is, with the brand's website writing:

"Introducing brand ambassador Demi Rose, the ultimate babe you’ve been double tapping on the ‘Gram with that out of this world body. Dress your shape in silhouette sculpting styles and curve clinging ‘fits that are all about the body."

Demi once came as a Fashion Nova partner, with promos for PLT's biggest competitor promptly ceasing as the model switched brands. Scroll for the headline-making "English Breakast Tea."

Keeping It British

Earlier this year, Demi made headlines for shouting out her British heritage while pouring tea from a red SMEG kettle as she posed in a skimpy floral sundress from her kitchen. "English Breakfast Tea" was the reminder as Demi shouted out the U.K.'s most popular morning - and afternoon - drink, with the whole thing netting the star cash as it came, once again, as a PLT promo.

Demi continues to make headlines for her July 2020 move to Ibiza, Spain. She admitted a miserable London lock-down some months later.

