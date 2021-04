Scroll for the action. Kelly, who is already a pet mom to Chewie, made headlines earlier this year for welcoming in Lena, a Maltese/Shih Tzu mix. "My whole fear was that I didn't want Chewie to feel replaced in any way," Kelly told viewers.

Proving two works just fine, Kelly opened with a shot of both her dogs catching forty winks on her bed, with the pint-sized blonde then featuring herself as she snuggled close up and from her stunning kitchen while in a plunging and chick dark top.