Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado stunned her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent steamy share, in which she rocked a chic monochromatic look. She wore the look while strutting around Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a label Cindy has rocked on her page many times before as a partner with the brand. She tagged the company's Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide.