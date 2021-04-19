Trending Stories
Anastasiya Kvitko Highlights Her Bombshell Curves In A Sexy Selfie

Anastasiya Kvitko rocks a brown bodycon dress.
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Russian babe Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 12.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous selfie captured in a sleek, minimalist space with several eye-catching decor details.

She stood in a white room with exposed pipes and large windows stretching across a wall in the background. A few pieces of furniture were dotted around the space, including a large column, a wooden stool, a chest with what appeared to be a globe-shaped lamp atop it, and a towering greenery arrangement in a vase.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Anastasiya's killer curves.

Sexy Selfie

Her ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her page many times before. She tagged the company in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking up the simple look.

On top, Anastasiya rocked a cropped T-Shirt that was a solid black hue. The garment had an asymmetrical hem that landed a few inches below her breasts, leaving an expanse of her toned stomach on display. The fabric stretched over her ample assets, covering her cleavage.

Blue Jean Baby

She paired the cropped shirt with some high-waisted jeans. The waistband settled just below her belly button, and the high-waisted style accentuated her hourglass shape to perfection.

The jeans were crafted from a light-wash denim that looked gorgeous against her flawless skin, and they had several large tears. The garment had rips over each of her thighs, as well as holes over her knees, leaving plenty of skin exposed, even though the pants extended all the way to her ankles.

She had the jeans cuffed, and finished off the look with plain white sneakers.

Buxom Beauty

Anastasiya's long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous, sculpted curls with major volume at the roots. She kept her eyes focused on her cell phone, which she held up with one hand to capture the steamy selfie.

Her other hand lingered near her thigh, and the photo managed to capture nearly every inch of her incredible figure.

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 32,800 likes within just one hour of going live as her followers raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

Curvaceous Queen

"A straight QUEEN and I love your beautiful thick healthy hair so much," one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

"Beautiful as always," another follower chimed in.

"Perfect woman," a third commented, including a variety of emoji in the remark, such as a string of flame emoji.

Anastasiya isn't afraid to get bold with her outfits. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a brown leather statement jacket and fishnet stockings as she posed for a spicy series of snaps.

