Katelyn Runck Is A Bronzed Goddess In Mint Knit Bikini

Katelyn Runck rocks a tiny bikini in steamy Instagram share.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of steamy snaps and a smoking-hot video clip. In all of the content, she rocked a knit bikini that left little to the imagination.

The swimwear was from the Bali-based brand Andi Bagus, whose Instagram page Katelyn tagged in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her audience was interested in picking up the look.

The photos were taken in Newport Beach, California, as the geotag indicated.

Bikini Beauty

Given that the pictures were taken at what appeared to be sunset, Katelyn's skin glowed in gorgeous lighting, the water droplets on her toned physique glistening in the sunlight. 

The bikini top featured a unique silhouette that consisted of two cups that covered the outer portion of her curves, leaving a serious amount of skin on display towards her cleavage. Thick knit straps crossed her chest, just above her breasts, wrapping around her neck for support. The silhouette left her sculpted shoulders and arms on display, as well as her chiselled abs.

Brunette Bombshell

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were crafted from the same pale mint knit material. They dipped scandalously low in the front, showing off her toned stomach, and stretched over her hips. The bottoms had a slight ruffled detail that drew even more attention to her incredible figure.

Katelyn's long brunette locks were loose, tumbling down her chest in soft waves.  In the first image, she had her gaze fixed on something in the distance as the camera captured her in profile, her lips slightly parted.

Making Waves

She switched up her pose in the second shot, focusing completely on the camera. Her lower body was immersed in a pristine pool of water that came to just below her belly button, and she had both hands lingering near her bikini bottom straps, tugging them slightly as she gazed seductively at the camera.

For the third image, she switched up her location and perched on the edge of the pool, a few palm trees and lounge chairs visible in the background as she flashed a radiant smile.

Goddess Vibes

She finished off the update with a short video clip, and her fans couldn't get enough.  The post racked up over 40,000 likes within just five hours of going live, and many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Are you trying to break the internet," one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"That bodyyy," another chimed in, including a praise hands emoji in the compliment.

Katelyn loves to flaunt her curves, and sometimes even shares glimpses at what it takes to maintain her incredible physique. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she rocked a cranberry-colored crop top and leggings as she got her sweat on.

