Scroll for the video. Kelsea, making 2020 headlines for being unashamed of her Target swimwear, was definitely not shopping off the retailer's rack here. The "homecoming queen?" singer, last night appearing at the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, stunned in a strappy and floor-length deep-green evening dress, one made from slinky satins and boasting ruched and segmented waist details, plus the world's highest and most-dangerous thigh slit.

Kelsea, who wore matching strappy green sandals and even had a face mask to coordinate with her dress, was blinged-out and wiping IG out.