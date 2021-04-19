Iggy Azalea Swallows Ice-Cream In Itty-Bitty Knotted Top

Trending Stories
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Iggy Azalea is all crunch, big much for her Haagen Dazs while out on city streets and in a tiny, knotted-up crop top. The 30-year-old rapper, making 2020 headlines for revealing she'd dropped 20 pounds after welcoming first son Onyx, was showing off jaw-dropping ripped abs while swallowing up ice-cream calories over the weekend, with paparazzi images seeing Iggy's healthy appetite take center stage. Iggy, who has been chowing down on pizza in late-night TikToks, yesterday made it #icecream. She also made it #90sfashion. Check it out below. 

Always Room For Snacks

Scroll for the photos. They come as Iggy makes headlines for glugging tons of big drinks in April 4-released "Sip It" track featuring Tyga. 

The Aussie bombshell, photographed out and about in L.A. as she hit up a bodega, made sure all eyes were on her, wearing a super-tight and white cropped tank with a knotted and ab-flashing finish, plus a slouchy pair of blue sweatpants and Yeezy 450 Cloud sneakers from rapper Kanye West's best-selling brand. The tats were out, and so were the green nails.

See The Photos!

Iggy, not seeming to notice the cameras, was caught with her phone and a black face mask in her hand, with fans seeing her crunching down on a chocolate-covered Haagen-Dazs ice-cream stick. Iggy, who was solo, is fresh from admitting she feels "lonely", and even adding "as F" in a recent Twitter post - the star split from 24-year-old baby daddy Playboi Carti at the end of last year.

Click here for the photos - scroll for more. Iggy, who has been sharing more snaps of soon-to-be-1 son Onyx, has, however, admitted she feels "100 times happier" than she did last year.

Scroll For Her Baby!

Iggy announced her single status in 2020, not holding back as she trashed Carti.

“You lost a real 1,” she began, adding, “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s**t don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Iggy then alleged that her baby daddy abandoned his own infant son over the holidays. She's since updated near-melting over her son's Crocs as he inches his way to walking. See him below!

Hands-On Mother

A source reporting to Hollywood Life has suggested Iggy is managing just fine raising Onyx as a single mother.

“Iggy is a very strong woman and being a mother, she’s even more committed to do what is right for her child," they said, adding: "And to be a single mom is exactly what Onyx needs in her eyes. Iggy is not looking to date someone new. Not looking to get back with Carti. She’s looking to be the best mother she can be.”

