Savannah Chrisley Hated On In Drenched Bikini Showoff

Savannah Chrisley is getting hate for growing up rich while dripping-wet in a bikini. The 23-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder is currently on vacation in The Bahamas, with her 2.2 million Instagram followers getting invited along for the ride. Savannah has already made headlines for showing off her Louis Vuitton in a stunning bathroom dress selfie and stripping down to swimwear - 52-year-old dad Todd Chrisley did not approve - with the latest bringing a storm as Savannah posted from her hotel pool. Check it out below.