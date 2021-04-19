NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Lonzo Ball For Marcus Morris, Terance Mann & Draft Picks In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

Despite their successful acquisition of Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks before the 2021 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers are still expected to actively pursue a starting-caliber point guard in the 2021 offseason. Rondo may still be capable of summoning "Playoff Rondo," but he's clearly not the long-term answer to the Clippers' backcourt problem.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Clippers are expected to target a floor general who still has plenty of productive years left in his career and would complement their superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.