NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Pry Dennis Schroder Away From LA Lakers In 2021 Free Agency

The reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers could face a huge dilemma regarding their starting point guard position in the 2021 offseason. Dennis Schroder may be currently focused on helping them win back-to-back NBA championship titles but when the 2020-21 NBA season is over, he would be needing to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league.

Schroder is currently playing the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers tried to prevent him from hitting the free agency market by offering him an extension earlier this season, but Schroder decided that it would be best for him to wait for the 2021 free agency to sign a new deal.