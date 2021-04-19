NBA Rumors: Norman Powell Trade Hints At CJ McCollum's Potential Departure From Trail Blazers

In the past offseasons, there have been numerous calls for the Portland Trail Blazers to break up their explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard and McCollum may be one of the best backcourt tandems in the league but in the years that they played together in Portland, their only greatest achievement was reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2019 where they were easily swept by the Golden State Warriors.

If they suffer another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Trail Blazers may finally consider trading one of their superstar guards this summer.