Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Demi Rose No Illusion In See-Through Dress Without Bra

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley's Stringy Bikini Too Small For Dad's Liking

Instagram Models

Daisy Marquez Smolders In Savage X Fenty Corset Lingerie

Celebrities

Britney Spears Answers If She's O.K. In Backyard Shorts

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Lonzo Ball For Marcus Morris, Terance Mann & Draft Picks In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

Britney Spears Looks Fabulous On Rare Malibu Shopping Spree

Britney Spears smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears has been shopping in skin-tight jeans and a blazer she admitted she borrowed from her boyfriend. The 39-year-old pop princess, up until last week only once photographed in public since the February release of documentary Framing Britney Spears, is now front-page news for her rare Malibu Country Mart shopping sighting, with the "Toxic" singer getting chased by L.A.'s paparazzi as she shopped flanked by heavy security. Britney dedicated an IG update to mentioning the outing - check it out below.

Pop Princess Spotted On Rare Sighting

Britney Spears in a gold dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photos. They come as Britney largely remains holed up in her mansion amid both the docu-drama and her court battles with 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears. The blonde, breaking the mold and going out in the open, was snapped ahead of the weekend as she hit up the L.A. spot, photographed in tight black jeans, a brown blazer worn over a flimsy white crop top, plus matching tan Birkenstock sandals.

Britney, who aced her COVID vaccine this month, kept safe in a protective N-95 face mask.

See The Photos!

All messy-haired and garnering some comments over it, the Grammy winner was seen crossing a parking lot and with her security carrying small purchases. Spears is fresh from saying she felt "embarrassed" by the media amid the Hulu-released documentary, also admitting that she "cried for two weeks."

Shortly after the shopping spree, Britney updated for her 29.4 million Instagram followers to finally answer the question over whether she's "okay." The Q&A, seeing the singer say she's "totally fine," came captioned with a dig at the paparazzi, though.

Attacking Paps

Click here for the photos - scroll for the video revealing how the singer is doing. Taking to her caption, the mom of two wrote:

"This was me yesterday before I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend's brown blazer to stay in disguise 🥸🥸🥸 ... but sh-t ... the paps still found me 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!"

Britney then revealed a new brand she's discovered, one that's already teen-popular and basically dominating Poshmark and Depop. "I did find a cool new store that I suggest called @brandymelvilleusa 🛍️ 🛍️ 🛍️ …," she began. See more after the video.

Big Props For Brandy Melville

Britney Spears at an event
Gettyimages | Isaac Brekken

The Pretty Little Thing lover, whose clothing taste has not changed much since her teen years, added:

"It's not a dressy store, more like a clothing store for women who love workout gear that has a touch of sweetness and a touch of hotness ... not just your typical leggings routine for working out."

Britney was last photographed in April while hitting up a Starbucks in skimpy shorts. The singer grabbed only ice water from the coffee giant, prompting questions over whether she even paid for her beverage.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Lonzo Ball For Marcus Morris, Terance Mann & Draft Picks In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Pursue Myles Turner Via Trade In 2021 Offseason

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Pry Dennis Schroder Away From LA Lakers In 2021 Free Agency

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Norman Powell Trade Hints At CJ McCollum's Potential Departure From Trail Blazers

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

April 19, 2021

Ireland Baldwin Fans Go Buck Wild Over Thong Bikini & New Butt Tattoo

April 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.