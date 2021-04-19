Britney Spears Looks Fabulous On Rare Malibu Shopping Spree

Britney Spears has been shopping in skin-tight jeans and a blazer she admitted she borrowed from her boyfriend. The 39-year-old pop princess, up until last week only once photographed in public since the February release of documentary Framing Britney Spears, is now front-page news for her rare Malibu Country Mart shopping sighting, with the "Toxic" singer getting chased by L.A.'s paparazzi as she shopped flanked by heavy security. Britney dedicated an IG update to mentioning the outing - check it out below.