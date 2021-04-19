Trending Stories
Demi Rose No Illusion In See-Through Dress Without Bra

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is saying she's an illusion while in a sheer, mesh-netted, and no-bra dress, and fans are saying she's a "whole vibe." The 26-year-old model and Pretty Little Thing ambassador was today back to shouting out the brand she's fronted since October 2020, with a jaw-dropping double trouble update showing the star's wild DDs and tiny 24-inch waist in a tight and very see-through dress worn with only a string thong. Offering a from-the-front and back view, Demi reminded the 'Gram why it's hitting "follow."

'Not Really Here'

Scroll for the photos, and prepare for a jaw-dropper. Demi, who signed up to MySpace to escape the school bullies and is now having the last laugh, had posted from her Ibiza, Spain residence. 

The outdoor shots showed the British beauty posing with a rocky ocean bay backdrop and amid shading greenery as she stood in a strappy, long, and bodycon red dress with pops of blue.

The spaghetti straps, showing off Demi's every curve, were also leading into panel fabrics that were very see-through, with Demi's modesty just about protected.

See The Photos Below!

Posing looking downwards in shades and with her long brown locks swept up into a tight up, Demi offered a bootylicious rear view to open, then thirsting her fans to swipe right for a more demure, but no-less-revealing front view.

"Not really here it's all an illusion @prettylittlething," Demi wrote for a total 100,000+ likes in just 30 minutes. See more photos after the snaps, where you can swipe right.

The post comes as another cash-earner for Demi, who absolutely does not update for free these days.

What's The Pay?

Demi does not need to bother #ad'ing her posts for PLT. The disclaimer required by Instagram for promotional content seems waived for partner statuses, with pay on the platform correlating directly with following. Experts at Vox have offered suggested pay figures for influencers:

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Demi has 16.2 million Instagram followers. See more photos below!

Having The Last Laugh

Demi has readily admitted her early days were not easy, with the star bullied at school and last year opening up about it on Instagram. 

In 2020, Demi was body-shamed in lock-down as a troll told her she'd gained "weight." Not long after, Demi quit the U.K. for her new life in Ibiza, Spain, with September 2020 seeing her tell ES:

"When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away. I honestly can’t believe it."

