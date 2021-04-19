NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

The Minnesota Timberwolves have two options in the 2021 offseason. They could either tear their roster down and undergo a full-scale rebuild or continue trying to build a title-contending around the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns. Unless Towns follows in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Minnesota, the Timberwolves are highly expected to stick with option No. 1 this summer.

Even if they make Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell untouchables via trade, the Timberwolves still have enough assets to pursue a big name on the trading block in the 2021 offseason.