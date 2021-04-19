Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

Jerami Grant dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Minnesota Timberwolves have two options in the 2021 offseason. They could either tear their roster down and undergo a full-scale rebuild or continue trying to build a title-contending around the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns. Unless Towns follows in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Minnesota, the Timberwolves are highly expected to stick with option No. 1 this summer.

Even if they make Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell untouchables via trade, the Timberwolves still have enough assets to pursue a big name on the trading block in the 2021 offseason.

Jerami Grant To Timberwolves

Jerami Grant going up against Dennis Schroder
Gettyimages | Harry How

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Timberwolves this summer is veteran small forward Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Timberwolves to acquire Grant from the Pistons in the 2021 offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Grant.

Timberwolves Add A Quality Three-And-D Wingman

Grant is yet to named an All-Star, but he would be an incredible addition to the Timberwolves. His arrival in Minnesota would bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them another very reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 27-year-old small forward is averaging 22.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Timberwolves Form Fearsome Foursome Next Season

With the years he spent with young stars like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic in Denver, Grant wouldn't have a hard time making himself fit with Towns, Russell, and Edwards in Minnesota. The potential acquisition of Grant may not be enough to make the Timberwolves an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but it would undeniably make them a more competitive team in the loaded Western Conference.

If Grant, Towns, Russell, and Edwards grow together and build good chemistry, the Timberwolves could create a fearsome foursome in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Why The Pistons Would Make The Trade

As of now, the Pistons haven't shown any indication that they are planning to trade Grant in the 2021 offseason. However, they could change their mind about keeping Grant long-term in Detroit if they are presented with an interesting offer. By sending him to Minnesota, the Pistons would be acquiring two young and promising talents in Beasley and Culver and a future first-round selection.

Beasley and Culver may not be as good as Grant right now, but they are better fits with the timeline of the Pistons' young core of Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, and Josh Jackson.

