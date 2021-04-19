George W. Bush Talks Friendship With Michelle Obama

Former President George W. Bush appeared Sunday on CBS News to promote his upcoming book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants.

The book is a collection of stories and portraits painted by the 74-year-old president-turned-artist.

In a wide-ranging interview with anchor Norah O'Donnell, the Republican weighed in on a variety of issues, ranging from immigration and border security to partisanship.

Bush -- who left office in 2009 with an incredibly low approval rating -- also discussed his friendship with former first lady Michelle Obama.

