Gymnast McKayla Maroney Lucks Out With Tight Wardrobe Malfunction

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is saying she feels "a million bucks" while revealing a too-tight pants wardrobe malfunction. The 25-year-old vault queen, majorly in the news this year for both a late-night E.R. visit and subsequent surgery for kidney stones, has been showing all the signs of recovery, but some things can't be fixed. On the weekend, the London 2012 Olympics face updated via her Glohé wellness account to talk de-cluttering her wardrobe, and the reveal came photographic, complete with pants that just didn't fit.